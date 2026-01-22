Top officials of the State Border Guard Service exposed for systematic bribery: former head of the border service received suspicion

Photo: State Border Guard Service

NABU and SAP announced suspicion to the former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as well as a current official of the SBGS, who were exposed for systematically receiving undue benefits for facilitating unhindered crossing of the state border. This was reported by the SAP press service, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, detectives announced suspicion to a former top official and a current official of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who were exposed for systematically receiving undue benefits for facilitating unhindered crossing of the state border. - the statement reads.

The individuals in question are:

a general, former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine;

head of the checkpoint department of the State Border Guard Service;

a former official of the State Border Guard Service.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in 2023, with the assistance of State Border Guard Service officials, a group of individuals organized the illegal smuggling of cigarettes across the state border of Ukraine into the EU. For their illegal activities, these individuals used vehicles registered in the Czech Republic and Austria, on which special license plates resembling diplomatic ones were installed. - added the SAP.

The passengers of such cars were holders of diplomatic passports - family members of Ukrainian diplomats in Europe. This allowed them to avoid inspection of the cars by border and customs authorities of EU countries.

In turn, officials of the State Border Guard Service ensured unhindered border crossing to/from Ukraine. It has been documented that border guards received about 204 thousand euros in undue benefits between July and November 2023 for the passage of 68 vehicles (3000 euros for each vehicle). In addition, the investigation found that State Border Guard Service officials had previously served together with diplomats whose relatives later became participants in this scheme. The investigation is ongoing. - summarized the SAP.

Addition

The State Border Guard Service was headed by Serhiy Deyneko from 2019 to 2026. In January 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Deyneko from the post of head of the SBGS, instead appointing him as an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed a UNN journalist that they have no information regarding any investigative actions conducted by anti-corruption bodies.