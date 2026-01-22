$43.180.08
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Top officials of the State Border Guard Service exposed for systematic bribery: former head of the border service received suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

NABU and SAP announced suspicion to the former head of the State Border Guard Service and a current official of the State Border Guard Service. They were exposed for systematically receiving undue benefits for facilitating unhindered border crossing.

Top officials of the State Border Guard Service exposed for systematic bribery: former head of the border service received suspicion
Photo: State Border Guard Service

NABU and SAP announced suspicion to the former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as well as a current official of the SBGS, who were exposed for systematically receiving undue benefits for facilitating unhindered crossing of the state border. This was reported by the SAP press service, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, detectives announced suspicion to a former top official and a current official of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who were exposed for systematically receiving undue benefits for facilitating unhindered crossing of the state border.

- the statement reads.

The individuals in question are:

  • a general, former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine;
    • head of the checkpoint department of the State Border Guard Service;
      • a former official of the State Border Guard Service.

        The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

        Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in 2023, with the assistance of State Border Guard Service officials, a group of individuals organized the illegal smuggling of cigarettes across the state border of Ukraine into the EU. For their illegal activities, these individuals used vehicles registered in the Czech Republic and Austria, on which special license plates resembling diplomatic ones were installed.

        - added the SAP.

        The passengers of such cars were holders of diplomatic passports - family members of Ukrainian diplomats in Europe. This allowed them to avoid inspection of the cars by border and customs authorities of EU countries.

        In turn, officials of the State Border Guard Service ensured unhindered border crossing to/from Ukraine. It has been documented that border guards received about 204 thousand euros in undue benefits between July and November 2023 for the passage of 68 vehicles (3000 euros for each vehicle). In addition, the investigation found that State Border Guard Service officials had previously served together with diplomats whose relatives later became participants in this scheme. The investigation is ongoing.

        - summarized the SAP.

        Addition

        The State Border Guard Service was headed by Serhiy Deyneko from 2019 to 2026. In January 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Deyneko from the post of head of the SBGS, instead appointing him as an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

        The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed a UNN journalist that they have no information regarding any investigative actions conducted by anti-corruption bodies.

        Serhiy Deyneko is an advisor to the minister on a voluntary basis and, according to information, is currently undergoing treatment.

         - reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

