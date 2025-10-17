$41.760.01
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 23780 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 19996 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM • 24100 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 29856 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 41196 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 34975 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 44182 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 74785 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 23409 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
Publications
Exclusives
Top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Cristiano Ronaldo topped the Forbes ranking with $280 million for 2025, of which $230 million is salary and $50 million is advertising contracts. Lionel Messi took second place, earning $130 million.

Top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world named

The American edition Forbes published a ranking of the world's highest-paid footballers. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, the first place was taken by Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) and Portugal national team striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who, according to the publication's estimates, earned $280 million in 2025: $230 million from his contract with Al-Nassr, and $50 million from advertising deals and other activities outside the football field.

The second position went to Argentine Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, USA) with $60 million and $70 million respectively, and the third to Frenchman Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia - 100+4).

The top 10 list also included:

  • Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) - $95 million (70+25);
    • Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - $80 million (60+20);
      • Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - $60 million (40+20);
        • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - $55 million (35+20);
          • Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr) - $54 million (50+4);
            • Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) - $44 million (29+15);
              • Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) - $43 million (33+10).

                Recall

                Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo became the top scorer in World Cup qualifiers in football history. The forward scored a brace in the 2026 World Cup qualifier match between the national teams of Portugal and Hungary. His first goal was the 40th of his career in World Cup qualifiers.

                Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committee16.10.25, 04:02 • 29617 views

                Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                Sports