Tomorrow, some regions of Ukraine will experience power outage schedules

In some regions of Ukraine, on March 11, from 8:00 a.m., blackout schedules will be in effect, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 11, in some regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 until the end of the day, hourly outage schedules and hourly outage schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied. - the message says.

As reported by the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

