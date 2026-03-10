$43.900.1750.710.17
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1690 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5368 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 10163 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 17645 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22094 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34210 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45273 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 51539 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 83891 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 53442 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv City Council adopted the capital's energy resilience plan at an extraordinary meeting - Klychko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Kyiv City Council deputies supported the action plan to ensure Kyiv's energy resilience. Vitali Klitschko called on the state to help with funding and resources.

Kyiv City Council adopted the capital's energy resilience plan at an extraordinary meeting - Klychko

The Kyiv City Council, at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, March 10, approved the capital's energy resilience plan. The decision was supported by 92 deputies. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

"And we must implement the measures of this plan. In particular, the priority ones, necessary for the start of the next heating season," Klitschko wrote.

He emphasized that Kyiv also definitely needs state support for this.

"In financing, in assistance with equipment and other resources. As well as regarding the improvement of the legislative framework and regulatory documentation. To minimize the terms of bureaucratic procedures and make the execution of works as operational as possible so that the capital passes the next winter," the mayor emphasized.

Paton Bridge repair and reconstruction must be undertaken immediately - NASU07.03.26, 21:21 • 6627 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyKyiv
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv City Council
Vitali Klitschko