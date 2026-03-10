Kyiv City Council adopted the capital's energy resilience plan at an extraordinary meeting - Klychko

The Kyiv City Council, at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, March 10, approved the capital's energy resilience plan. The decision was supported by 92 deputies. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

"And we must implement the measures of this plan. In particular, the priority ones, necessary for the start of the next heating season," Klitschko wrote.

He emphasized that Kyiv also definitely needs state support for this.

"In financing, in assistance with equipment and other resources. As well as regarding the improvement of the legislative framework and regulatory documentation. To minimize the terms of bureaucratic procedures and make the execution of works as operational as possible so that the capital passes the next winter," the mayor emphasized.

Paton Bridge repair and reconstruction must be undertaken immediately - NASU