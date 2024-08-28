Tomorrow in Ukraine the power will be cut off throughout the day: where to watch the schedules
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo announces round-the-clock restrictions on electricity consumption on August 29. The restriction schedules are available on the websites and social media of the regional power companies, and the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.
Tomorrow, August 29, the measures to limit consumption will be applied throughout the day, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
The company emphasized that the schedules of restrictions can be found on the websites of regional power distribution companies and on their pages in social networks
"Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited," the statement said.