Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect 18 February 2026
Kyiv • UNN
On February 19, hourly shutdown schedules and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect in Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, February 19, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.
The company reminded that the reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.
