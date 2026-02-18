Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect 18 February 2026

Tomorrow, Ukraine will experience power outages. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect throughout the day, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, February 19, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day. - the message states.

The company reminded that the reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

