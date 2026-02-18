$43.260.09
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 13207 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 11958 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 19859 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 18089 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 15769 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 20296 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 23506 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17157 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18031 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
The Diplomat

Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect 18 February 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

On February 19, hourly shutdown schedules and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect in Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Tomorrow, Ukraine will experience power outages. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect throughout the day, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, February 19, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

- the message states.

The company reminded that the reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Part of Odesa and the region without electricity, heat, and water after a devastating Russian strike; energy workers are looking for solutions - OMA18.02.26, 12:40 • 2540 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine