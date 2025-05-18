Today, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide

$41.470.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM • 110955 views

May 17, 12:09 PM • 85265 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 58418 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 67758 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 315088 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 257106 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 122545 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118541 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99158 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121736 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

“Normal. We are working. That's all, bye”: Zelenska admitted what the President told her after the argument with Trump at the White House

May 17, 05:51 PM • 6922 views

Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin to create joint venture in Europe to produce Patriot weapons

May 17, 07:11 PM • 9924 views

Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic steps for peace with the President of Switzerland: details

May 17, 07:28 PM • 7264 views

The battalion commander of the 47th Magura Brigade submitted a report on dismissal: reason

May 17, 07:55 PM • 13995 views

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

02:53 AM • 7192 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 374536 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 362655 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Donald Trump

Mark Carney

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Europe

Kyiv

United Kingdom

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 56268 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 52228 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 56570 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 67392 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Leopard 2

F-16 Fighting Falcon

M109 howitzer

MGM-140 ATACMS

Today, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Today, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the 1944 deportation of Crimean Tatars, recognized as genocide. It is estimated that up to 425,000 people were deported, a significant portion of whom died.

Today, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide

Today, May 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the forced deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, which the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recognized as genocide, writes UNN.

Details

In November 2015, the Verkhovna Rada recognized the deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide of the Crimean Tatar people. At the same time, the parliament established May 18 as the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People.

The mass deportation of the indigenous population of Crimea from the peninsula in freight cars took place during May 18-21, 1944 by personal order of Joseph Stalin. The arrival of trains to remote corners of the then USSR ended on June 4.

The Crimean Tatars were accused of allegedly mass cooperation with Nazi Germany.

At the moment, there is no absolutely accurate data on how many Crimean Tatars were forcibly taken from the peninsula, and how many of them died during or in the first years after the deportation.

The Rada urged the world to recognize the deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide and increase pressure on Russia. 14.05.25, 12:02 • 2512 views

According to various estimates, from 190 to 425 thousand Crimean Tatars were deported. Of these, from 27% to 42% died on the way or in the first years after the forced transportation.

Crimean Tatars did not want to accept the forced resettlement, and staged audacious escapes. One of the largest occurred in 1948. Then more than eight thousand Crimean Tatars left their special settlements without permission. However, almost all the fugitives were detained and punished.

The main task of the Mejlis is to protect the integrity of Ukraine and return Crimea - Chubarov30.04.25, 16:24 • 6582 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Crimea
Ukraine
