The Rada urged the world to recognize the deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide and increase pressure on Russia.

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the governments and parliaments of foreign states, international organizations and parliamentary assemblies with a call to honor the memory of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people. This was announced by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The Council appealed to the governments and parliaments of other countries regarding the commemoration of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people and the consolidation of efforts to stop the violation of the rights and freedoms of the Crimean Tatar people by Russia - Honcharenko writes.

According to the People's Deputy, 310 deputies voted "for".

"By adopting the draft Resolution, the Parliament aims to call on the governments and parliaments of foreign states, international organizations and parliamentary assemblies to honor the memory of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, to recognize the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people from Crimea in 1944 as an act of genocide, and to consolidate international efforts to stop violations of the rights and freedoms of the Crimean Tatar people by the Russian Federation", - it says in the explanatory note to the draft law card.

In particular, the draft law envisages an appeal by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the governments and parliaments of foreign states, international organizations and parliamentary assemblies with a call for the following:

to join the countries that have recognized the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people from Crimea in 1944 as an act of genocide by their decisions;

to join the annual commemoration of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people every May 18;

to condemn the actions of the totalitarian regime of the USSR, which led to a catastrophic reduction in the gene pool of the Crimean Tatar people;

to increase support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia with all possible military, sanctions, political and economic instruments until the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty over the occupied territories, including Crimea, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol and adjacent waters of the Black and Azov Seas;

to facilitate the cessation of the practice of violation of fundamental human rights in temporarily occupied Crimea by supporting the introduction of a common effective sanctions policy at all levels;

to take direct part in the events within the framework of the International Crimean Platform at the governmental and parliamentary levels;

to condemn the illegal recognition by the aggressor state of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people as an extremist organization and the ban on its activities, including in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine;

within the framework of ensuring the rights of Crimean Tatar communities, to promote the preservation and development of the Crimean Tatar language and culture, to ensure its use in educational and scientific activities and in other spheres;

to take measures to release all persons deprived of personal freedom by the Russian Federation as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine, including representatives of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people, and to de-occupy all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine;

to introduce comprehensive measures to prevent economic depletion and environmental degradation of the Crimean Peninsula caused by temporary occupation;

to support the development of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar studies in leading academic and educational centers abroad;

to support Ukraine's invitation to join the EU, as well as its integration into various international security formats as a strategically important element of post-war reconstruction on the Crimean Peninsula;

to promote sustainable security of navigation in the Black Sea region, as an important element of ensuring food security in the world, in particular for the countries of the Global South.

