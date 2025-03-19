I don't believe the US will recognize Crimea as Russian - Chubarov
Kyiv • UNN
Chairman of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov reacted to reports of possible recognition of Crimea as Russian, recalling the US "Crimean Declaration" and expressing doubt about a change in policy.
The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, reacted to media reports that US President Donald Trump may officially recognize the occupied Crimea as Russian territory as part of a ceasefire agreement. He stated this on Radio Svoboda, writes UNN.
Details
Refat Chubarov reminded that it was during Trump's first presidential term that the US adopted the "Crimean Declaration", which states that the US condemns Russia's attempt to annex Crimea and undertakes to maintain this policy until the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
I reject the cardinal opposition to the policy that the US has been pursuing so far, but if we assume that there may be such approaches, it will be considered by the state institutions of the US, primarily by Congress, and therefore I do not think that the President of America can take such actions. I rule it out
Remind
As UNN wrote earlier, the Trump administration is considering the possibility of recognizing Crimea as the territory of the Russian Federation as part of a ceasefire agreement. The US may appeal to the UN to do the same.