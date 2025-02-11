Today the government should actually liquidate CRGL - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is to actually liquidate the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) at its meeting today. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, UNN reports.

"Today, at the meeting, the government has to implement our law and actually liquidate CRGL (the Commission for Regulation of Gambling). In fact, a decision will be made to transfer the functions of regulating gambling and lotteries from the CRGC to the Ministry of Digital Transformation," Zheleznyak wrote.

He noted that the Ministry of Digital Transformation will be responsible for the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of organizing and conducting gambling and lotteries.

"The staff of the Ministry of Digital Transformation will be increased by 24 units, while the staff of the CRGL will be reduced by the same number. Part of the funds allocated for CRGL (UAH 14.3 million) will be transferred to the Ministry of Digital Transformation," Zheleznyak said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 9256-d on the liquidation of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) from April 1, 2025, the creation of a new body, increased liability for gambling organizers, and a ban on gambling advertising.

In December 2024, the Verkhovna Rada voted to liquidate CRGL on April 1, 2025, and create a new gambling regulator. The law strengthens control over the gambling market and establishes new fines for operators.

According to the draft law, it is planned to liquidate the CRGL, which currently conducts state regulation of activities in the field of organizing and conducting gambling, and to create a "central executive body that ensures the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of organizing and conducting gambling and lottery, as well as an authorized body within the limits of their powers defined by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine.

In 2024, the head of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL), Ivan Rudyi, was detained for supporting the operation of online casinos in Ukraine from Russia.

The court sent Rudyi to a pre-trial detention center without the right to post bail.

UNN back in 2022 drew attention to the inaction of the CRC in the context of another Russian casino, 1Xbet, which tried to operate in Ukraine through LLC "Your Betting Company" and to which the CRC issued a license. At that time, the Commission stubbornly did not see any Russian connections.

It was only after the personal intervention of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Bureau of Economic Security that the work permits in Ukraine were eventually revoked.

In 2023, 1Xbet was subject to sanctions.