Today, Orthodox Christians celebrate St. Basil's Day: traditions and superstitions

January 1st is the Orthodox holiday of St. Basil. Read about the traditions and prohibitions regarding this day on UNN.

Traditions for St. Basil's Day

Basil the Great is the patron saint of agriculture. That is why there is a tradition of sowing in Ukraine. There is a tradition according to which the first person to enter the house in the new year must be a man, which is why sowers are traditionally exclusively boys. They go sowing in the morning, and sow the house with grain so that the year is fruitful. The sowers receive treats.

The most famous sowing song:

I sow, I sow, I wish happiness, joy. May you have a better New Year than last year!

Prohibitions and superstitions on January 1st

It is believed that on this day one should not do household chores and needlework. As on all major church holidays, one should not quarrel or use foul language. Interestingly, it is traditionally believed that on this day one should not take out the trash from the house. If you do this, you can take out happiness.

The Circumcision of the Lord

Also on this day, according to the church calendar, Orthodox Christians celebrate the Circumcision of the Lord. It is believed that on this very day Christ underwent the rite of circumcision according to the Old Testament tradition.