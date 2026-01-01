Today, Orthodox Christians celebrate St. Basil's Day: traditions and superstitions

$42.390.17
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 31645 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 38352 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 21318 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 22658 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 21703 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 21241 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 24001 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20472 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18048 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16339 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Publications
Exclusives
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fiveVideoDecember 31, 09:59 PM • 8842 views
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in OdesaDecember 31, 10:21 PM • 8760 views
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructureDecember 31, 11:07 PM • 10021 views
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announcedVideoDecember 31, 11:33 PM • 29290 views
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's Eve12:38 AM • 6480 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 27727 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 71687 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 71370 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 64850 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Kyiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 4170 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 5212 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 27727 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 14421 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 21441 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The New York Times

Today, Orthodox Christians celebrate St. Basil's Day: traditions and superstitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1590 views

On January 1, Orthodox Christians celebrate the feast of Basil the Great and the Circumcision of the Lord. On this day, there are traditions of sowing.

Today, Orthodox Christians celebrate St. Basil's Day: traditions and superstitions

January 1st is the Orthodox holiday of St. Basil. Read about the traditions and prohibitions regarding this day on UNN.

Traditions for St. Basil's Day

Basil the Great is the patron saint of agriculture. That is why there is a tradition of sowing in Ukraine. There is a tradition according to which the first person to enter the house in the new year must be a man, which is why sowers are traditionally exclusively boys. They go sowing in the morning, and sow the house with grain so that the year is fruitful. The sowers receive treats.

The most famous sowing song:

I sow, I sow, I wish happiness, joy. May you have a better New Year than last year!

Prohibitions and superstitions on January 1st

It is believed that on this day one should not do household chores and needlework. As on all major church holidays, one should not quarrel or use foul language. Interestingly, it is traditionally believed that on this day one should not take out the trash from the house. If you do this, you can take out happiness.

The Circumcision of the Lord

Also on this day, according to the church calendar, Orthodox Christians celebrate the Circumcision of the Lord. It is believed that on this very day Christ underwent the rite of circumcision according to the Old Testament tradition.

 

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyCulture
New Year
Ukraine