Groundhog Timko gave a forecast for spring

Tymko, a groundhog in the Kharkiv region, has predicted what spring will be like in Ukraine, predicting that spring in 2024 will come in six weeks. Tymko's prediction was made public by Suspilne, according to UNN.

Details

Babak made the forecast on February 2 at the biological station in the village of Haidary.

"Tymko says that we have had enough of this unstable spring. He says that spring can only be Ukrainian, so we are waiting for our Ukrainian warm spring in 6 weeks," Nadiia Tokarska, daughter of the deceased keeper of the Groundhog Day tradition and head of the biological station Viktor Tokarsky, translated the omen.

