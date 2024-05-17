TikTok is testing the ability to upload 60-minute videos. This was reported by TechCrunch, according to UNN.

Details

On Thursday, TechCrunch confirmed that TikTok is testing a new feature that allows select users to upload videos of up to 60 minutes in length. This change in the platform's format means more opportunities for content creators and opens the door to new types of content.

Starting out as a platform for short videos, TikTok has increased the time limit for videos over time. However, this is the first significant increase in video length that has been made in several years.

TikTok representatives note that this new feature opens the door for content creators who want to showcase longer stories, organize lessons, and publish full episodes of TV shows. It may also attract creators who previously favored other platforms such as YouTube.