Ties in Russia and involvement in "Reichsbürger": German defense company suspends employee after investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH suspended an employee due to suspicions of contacts with Russian institutions and the "Reichsbürger" movement. The employee did not have access to strategic data, but the company launched an internal investigation.

Ties in Russia and involvement in "Reichsbürger": German defense company suspends employee after investigation

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH (Allgäu), a company also operating in the defense sector, has suspended an employee suspected of having contacts with Russian institutions and close ties to the "imperial citizens" movement. This is reported by UNN with reference to DPA.

Details

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH, a subsidiary of the multinational company Liebherr, based in southern Germany and operating in the defense sector, announced the suspension of an employee due to suspected contacts with Russian institutions and far-right activists.

"We take this situation seriously and have launched an appropriate internal investigation,"

the company informed in response to media inquiries.

Last week, the company learned after media reports that one of its employees was accused of contacts in circles close to Russia and involvement in the German "Reichsbürgerbewegung" (Reich Citizens' Movement) scene.

Reference

The "Reichsbürger" movement believes that the modern German republic illegally replaced the German Empire, or Reich, which was founded in 1871 and continued to exist under the Nazi regime until 1945. They reject the legitimacy of the modern federal state of Germany and its laws.

The employee was hired as a strategic buyer in 2011 and has worked in cost analysis since 2021. According to the company, in both positions, he did not have access to strategic data or security-relevant data.

Addition

The Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution declined to comment on the case, citing the man's personal rights. The Russian embassy in Berlin stated that it holds public events attended by hundreds of people. However, the embassy does not collect personal data of its visitors.

- reports Die Zeit.

Recall

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador over the detention of a man who was collecting intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Germany
Berlin