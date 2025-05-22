Thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected: a Level I hazard has been declared in the western regions of Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
Thunderstorms, hail and squalls are forecast in the western regions of Ukraine on May 23. Forecasters have declared a Level I hazard for Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and other regions.
Tomorrow, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected in the western regions of Ukraine, UNN reports citing the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.
On Thursday, May 23, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected in the western regions of Ukraine: the Ukrhydrometeorological Center also predicts a deterioration of weather conditions in the Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions
Details
According to forecasters, thunderstorms, hail in some places (precipitation 6-19 mm) and squalls with a speed of 15-20 m/s are expected in the Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions during the day.
A level I hazard – yellow – has been declared for these regions. This means a potential danger for the population, transport and infrastructure.
Let us remind you
According to weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, mostly dry warm weather is expected in Ukraine on May 23, but in the west an atmospheric front will cause thunderstorms and lower temperatures.