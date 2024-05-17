Three siblings evacuated from occupied Kherson region

Four more children aged from 2 to 12 years old were returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Four children were evacuated from the temporarily occupied community of Kherson region. These are three brothers and a sister. The kids are between the ages of two and twelve - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, thanks to the cooperation of the parents with the Save Ukraine organization, the children are now on the territory controlled by Ukraine, under the care of doctors and psychologists.

Prokudin also said that since the beginning of this year alone, 88 of the youngest residents of Kherson region have been rescued from the occupied territories.

Government approves procedure for identifying and returning children deported by Russia