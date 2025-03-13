Three people were injured in Dnipro due to the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack in Dnipro, three women were injured, their condition is of moderate severity, an infrastructure object, multi-storey buildings and garages were damaged, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN writes.
In Dnipro, three people were injured due to an enemy attack. These are women aged 52, 56 and 82. All hospitalized
According to him, doctors assess the condition as moderate. They provide all the necessary medical care.
According to the head of the Regional State Administration, an infrastructure object was damaged in Dnipro due to the Russian attack. A fire broke out.
Also in Dnipro, according to updated information, multi-storey buildings were damaged. At least 100 windows were broken. Garages also caught fire.