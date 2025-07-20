Three people died in a road accident in Rivne region

As a result of a road accident in Rivne region, three people died - the driver and two of his passengers. According to the police, on July 20, on the Horodyshche-Rivne-Starokostiantyniv highway, a Volkswagen and an Audi collided. This was reported by the Rivne Oblast police, writes UNN.

The accident occurred today, July 20, around 8:30 AM on the "Horodyshche-Rivne-Starokostiantyniv" highway near the village of Antonivka, Berezne territorial community. - the message says.

It was preliminarily established that the driver of the "Volkswagen" car, exiting a secondary road onto the main one, failed to yield and collided with an "Audi" car.

As a result of the accident, the driver and two passengers of the "Volkswagen" car died: their bodies were extricated by rescuers. The driver of the other car was hospitalized.

An investigative and operational group, a forensic laboratory, patrol police, and State Emergency Service employees are working at the scene.

Traffic on this section is difficult, so drivers should take this information into account when planning their route - the police added.

Prosecutor's employee hit a woman and fled the scene of the accident in Kyiv (video)