Prosecutor's employee hit a woman and fled the scene of the accident in Kyiv

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor's office employee ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was detained and identified as a chief specialist of the prosecutor's office. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

No one is above the law. Not even a prosecutor's office employee. Today, an outrageous incident occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. A prosecutor's office employee ran over a pedestrian in a pedestrian zone on Velyka Vasylkivska Street. The driver, violating all norms of law and morality, hit a woman and fled the scene. But he has now been detained. - Ruslan Kravchenko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, it turned out that the driver was Andriy Andriyovych Molochnyi, chief specialist of the department - a civil servant, not a prosecutor, but an employee of the prosecutor's office.

This is shocking. I emphasize once again: belonging to the prosecutor's office is not an indulgence, it is a responsibility. I am taking this case under control. And, as Prosecutor General, I will represent the interests of the victim in court. Such behavior is a disgrace to the entire system. It must be severely punished. And I promise, it will be. Law and justice are one for all. - reads the prosecutor's post.

The victim is being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

"I personally apologize for this shameful act by an employee of the prosecutor's office," Kravchenko added.

