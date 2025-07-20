Prosecutor's employee hit a woman and fled the scene of the accident in Kyiv

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
09:47 PM • 4880 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 24099 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 21436 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 24588 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 89081 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 216808 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 107451 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98556 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96752 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77588 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
90%
742mm
Popular news
Vitaliy Karvatskyi, a soldier of the Third Assault Brigade, and Oleh Yarovyi, a soldier of the "Da Vinci Wolves", were posthumously awarded the title of Hero of UkraineJuly 19, 02:36 PM • 4644 views
Court orders former Brazilian president to wear electronic bracelet and observe curfewJuly 19, 03:24 PM • 3098 views
GRU special forces destroyed three Kadyrovites deep behind enemy lines during a raidJuly 19, 04:32 PM • 3992 views
Mercedes driver crashed into a summer cafe terrace in Kyiv, there is an injured personJuly 19, 05:47 PM • 13015 views
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title06:36 PM • 26358 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 216807 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 142931 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 210505 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 232130 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 409281 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Usyk
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Sweden
London
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 17319 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 89081 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 140999 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 143908 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 148738 views
Actual
Facebook
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social
M1 Abrams
Shahed-136

Prosecutor's employee hit a woman and fled the scene of the accident in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

In Kyiv, a prosecutor's employee ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko took the case under personal control.

Prosecutor's employee hit a woman and fled the scene of the accident in Kyiv

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor's office employee ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was detained and identified as a chief specialist of the prosecutor's office. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

No one is above the law. Not even a prosecutor's office employee. Today, an outrageous incident occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. A prosecutor's office employee ran over a pedestrian in a pedestrian zone on Velyka Vasylkivska Street. The driver, violating all norms of law and morality, hit a woman and fled the scene. But he has now been detained.

- Ruslan Kravchenko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, it turned out that the driver was Andriy Andriyovych Molochnyi, chief specialist of the department - a civil servant, not a prosecutor, but an employee of the prosecutor's office.

This is shocking. I emphasize once again: belonging to the prosecutor's office is not an indulgence, it is a responsibility. I am taking this case under control. And, as Prosecutor General, I will represent the interests of the victim in court. Such behavior is a disgrace to the entire system. It must be severely punished. And I promise, it will be. Law and justice are one for all.

- reads the prosecutor's post.

The victim is being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

"I personally apologize for this shameful act by an employee of the prosecutor's office," Kravchenko added.

Quality audit continues: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the closure of over 30% of proceedings against businesses19.07.25, 09:35 • 3426 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Facebook
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9