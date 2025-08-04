Three people died in a large-scale fire at a production facility in Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire occurred in a production facility in Kryvyi Rih. Three people died, and firefighting efforts are ongoing over an area of 1000 sq. m.
A large-scale fire broke out in a production facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with three reported deaths, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced on Monday, writes UNN.
Kryvyi Rih: 3 people died as a result of a fire in a one-story production building in the Pokrovsky district of the city
It is noted that the fire extinguishing is ongoing over a total area of 1000 sq. m. More than 30 rescuers and 12 units of State Emergency Service equipment are working.
