11:14 AM
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
Three people died in a large-scale fire at a production facility in Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv • UNN

 70 views

A large-scale fire occurred in a production facility in Kryvyi Rih. Three people died, and firefighting efforts are ongoing over an area of 1000 sq. m.

Three people died in a large-scale fire at a production facility in Kryvyi Rih

A large-scale fire broke out in a production facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with three reported deaths, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih: 3 people died as a result of a fire in a one-story production building in the Pokrovsky district of the city

- reported the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that the fire extinguishing is ongoing over a total area of 1000 sq. m. More than 30 rescuers and 12 units of State Emergency Service equipment are working.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEvents
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih