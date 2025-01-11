Three people died in a fire in Irpin

On Friday, January 10, a fire broke out in a private residential building in Irpin. Three people died as a result of the fire. This is reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the report of a fire in Irpin on Dzvinka Street was received by the Rescue Service of the Bucha district at 15:09.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene found out that the fire had started in the corridor of the apartment building.

At 15:55, firefighters extinguished the fire over an area of 85 square meters

During the reconnaissance, firefighters found 2 people without signs of life, and during the firefighting operations, the body of another person was found - the post says.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

