12:24 PM • 662 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM • 2404 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
10:05 AM • 5056 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 9510 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 21887 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 40470 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 33429 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 41511 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39174 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 49105 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
Three people died in a car accident in Vinnytsia region involving two cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

On the morning of January 24, a car accident occurred near the village of Perekorintsi, Mohyliv-Podilskyi district. Three passengers of a Renault car died, and three more were injured.

Three people died in a car accident in Vinnytsia region involving two cars
Photo: Vinnytsia Oblast Police

On the morning of January 24, a road accident involving two cars occurred near the village of Perekorintsi, Mohyliv-Podilskyi district. As a result of the accident, three passengers died. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Oblast police, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, a Renault car driven by a 73-year-old man and a Skoda car driven by a 58-year-old resident of Vinnytsia collided. After the collision, the Renault went into a ditch and crashed into a tree. Three passengers of this car died at the scene from their injuries, and the Renault driver and two other passengers were hospitalized with bodily injuries.

Police investigative and operational group, forensic experts, medics, and rescuers are working at the scene. All circumstances, causes, and consequences of the road accident are being investigated. Information is being updated.

 - the post says.

Recall

On January 25, snow is expected in Ukraine, sometimes with rain, and black ice on the roads. Level I danger (yellow) has been declared throughout the country.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
Village
Road traffic accident
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ukraine