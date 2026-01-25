Three people died in a car accident in Vinnytsia region involving two cars

Photo: Vinnytsia Oblast Police

On the morning of January 24, a road accident involving two cars occurred near the village of Perekorintsi, Mohyliv-Podilskyi district. As a result of the accident, three passengers died. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Oblast police, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, a Renault car driven by a 73-year-old man and a Skoda car driven by a 58-year-old resident of Vinnytsia collided. After the collision, the Renault went into a ditch and crashed into a tree. Three passengers of this car died at the scene from their injuries, and the Renault driver and two other passengers were hospitalized with bodily injuries.

Police investigative and operational group, forensic experts, medics, and rescuers are working at the scene. All circumstances, causes, and consequences of the road accident are being investigated. Information is being updated. - the post says.

Recall

On January 25, snow is expected in Ukraine, sometimes with rain, and black ice on the roads. Level I danger (yellow) has been declared throughout the country.