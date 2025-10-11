Three long-distance trains delayed due to bomb threat - UZ
Kyiv • UNN
Today, October 11, Ukrzaliznytsia received a bomb threat for three trains: No. 68/20 Kyiv — Warsaw, No. 733 Dnipro — Kyiv, No. 748 Ternopil — Kyiv. No explosives were found, and the trains resumed movement with a delay of less than an hour.
Today, October 11, "Ukrzaliznytsia" received a report about the mining of three long-distance trains. Passengers were evacuated, and explosives experts and law enforcement officers inspected the trains for explosives. This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.
Details
As reported by "UZ", this morning the company received a report about the mining of three long-distance trains:
- No. 68/20 Kyiv — Warsaw;
- No. 733 Dnipro — Kyiv;
- No. 748 Ternopil — Kyiv.
The trains were forced to stop. Passengers were disembarked and taken to a safe distance. Explosives experts and law enforcement officers inspected the trains for explosives. No explosives were found
The trains resumed movement. The delay was less than an hour.
Recall
The enemy continues to strike with the aim of cutting off communication with the frontline territories, in particular Sumy and Chernihiv regions.