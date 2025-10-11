Three long-distance trains delayed due to bomb threat - UZ

Today, October 11, "Ukrzaliznytsia" received a report about the mining of three long-distance trains. Passengers were evacuated, and explosives experts and law enforcement officers inspected the trains for explosives. This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

Details

As reported by "UZ", this morning the company received a report about the mining of three long-distance trains:

No. 68/20 Kyiv — Warsaw;

No. 733 Dnipro — Kyiv;

No. 748 Ternopil — Kyiv.

The trains were forced to stop. Passengers were disembarked and taken to a safe distance. Explosives experts and law enforcement officers inspected the trains for explosives. No explosives were found - added "UZ".

The trains resumed movement. The delay was less than an hour.

Recall

The enemy continues to strike with the aim of cutting off communication with the frontline territories, in particular Sumy and Chernihiv regions.