Zelenskyy holds talks with Trump - OP
12:10 PM • 2354 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
08:54 AM • 15296 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 27385 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 40437 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 50630 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in cost
October 10, 02:10 PM • 34190 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 28551 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 37889 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackouts
October 10, 10:53 AM • 43882 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favorite
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Three long-distance trains delayed due to bomb threat - UZ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Today, October 11, Ukrzaliznytsia received a bomb threat for three trains: No. 68/20 Kyiv — Warsaw, No. 733 Dnipro — Kyiv, No. 748 Ternopil — Kyiv. No explosives were found, and the trains resumed movement with a delay of less than an hour.

Three long-distance trains delayed due to bomb threat - UZ

Today, October 11, "Ukrzaliznytsia" received a report about the mining of three long-distance trains. Passengers were evacuated, and explosives experts and law enforcement officers inspected the trains for explosives. This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

Details

As reported by "UZ", this morning the company received a report about the mining of three long-distance trains:

  • No. 68/20 Kyiv — Warsaw;
    • No. 733 Dnipro — Kyiv;
      • No. 748 Ternopil — Kyiv.

        The trains were forced to stop. Passengers were disembarked and taken to a safe distance. Explosives experts and law enforcement officers inspected the trains for explosives. No explosives were found 

        - added "UZ".

        The trains resumed movement. The delay was less than an hour.

        Recall

        The enemy continues to strike with the aim of cutting off communication with the frontline territories, in particular Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Sumy Oblast
        Ukrainian Railways
        Dnipro
        Chernihiv Oblast
        Warsaw
        Ternopil
        Kyiv