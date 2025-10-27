Three championship belts for two: Ukrainians successfully performed at a boxing night in Belgium

Ukrainian boxers Maksym Molodan and Yaroslav Mykhalushko won three championship belts at a boxing night in Erstal, Belgium, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

Maksym Molodan (10–1, 6 KOs), who competes in the middleweight category (up to 72.6 kg), became the holder of the WBC Francophone belt, defeating Belgian Anthony Loffet (14–4, 3 KOs) in 10 rounds by unanimous decision.

Welterweight boxer Yaroslav Mykhalushko (12-0, 9 KOs) defeated Mexican Alexis Munguia (12-3-3, 6 KOs) and now holds the WBC Francophone and WBC International belts. During the fight, the Ukrainian sent his opponent to the canvas twice and won by unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

