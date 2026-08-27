Three British airports targeted in a cyberattack; data of 8.7 million customers stolen

Customer data was stolen in a cyberattack on three UK airports, including Manchester and Stansted, reports UNN, citing Sky News.

Manchester Airport Group (MAG) said that the data of 8.7 million customers had been stolen, including email addresses, telephone numbers, vehicle registration numbers and postcodes.

The company announced a "cybersecurity incident" involving Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports.

"Manchester Airports Group was the victim of a cyberattack by an unauthorized third party," a MAG representative said.

"A large volume of customer data relating to bookings for parking spaces, lounges and Fast Track, as well as Wi-Fi registrations at Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports, was obtained. We immediately contained the risk and are working with specialist advisers, taking appropriate steps to protect our customers and systems."

"We have notified the relevant authorities and are working with them. Passenger safety and aviation security were in no way compromised."

MAG said that the system accessed did not contain customers' banking or payment details.

Airport operations and customer parking continue without disruption, MAG said.

It should be added

Cyberattacks on public infrastructure have become more frequent, including attacks on airports.

In September 2025, Heathrow was one of several major European airports affected by a cyberattack.

A technical problem affecting Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding services for various airlines, caused significant delays at the affected airports.

In another cyber incident, Advanced Computer Software Group, which provides IT and software services to organizations across the country, suffered a ransomware attack that disrupted the operation of critical National Health Service services in 2022.