Threads launches its own fact-checking program

The new social network Threads, owned by Meta, is launching its own fact-checking program after several months of working on the basis of Instagram and Facebook. UNN writes about this with reference to Techcrunch.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri noted that the company has provided fact-checkers with the ability to evaluate and flag false content on Threads. However, Mosseri did not share any details about when the program was launched and whether it is limited to certain geographic regions. It is also unclear which organizations are Meta's fact-checking partners for Threads.

The publication suggests that this move is largely aimed at preparing for the upcoming US elections.

In December, Meta announced that it wanted to move its fact-checking program to Threads.

Currently, we match fact-checking ratings from Facebook or Instagram with Threads, but our goal is to allow fact-checking partners to view and rate disinformation in the app - Mosseri added.

Last year, Meta Platforms launched Threads, a microblogging app that was positioned as an app for Instagram's text conversations.

