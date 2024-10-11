This year's meteorological autumn in Kyiv came two weeks later than normal
Kyiv • UNN
The meteorological autumn in Kyiv began on September 30, two weeks later than the climatic norm. This year's meteorological summer lasted 135 days, ending on September 29.
The meteorological autumn has been going on in Kyiv for two weeks now, which began two weeks later than the climatic norm. This was stated by analysts at the weather station of the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky , UNN reports.
Details
According to the observations of the meteorological station of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, on September 30, meteorological autumn arrived in Kyiv, which began two weeks later than the climatic norm
It is noted that meteorological autumn is characterized by a steady transition of the average daily air temperature below +15 degrees.
Addendum
Forecasters noted that the earliest meteorological autumn came to Kyiv in 1993, on August 25, and the latest was October 15, 2020.
This year's meteorological summer, which began on May 18, ended on September 29 and lasted 135 days in total. The longest summer was in 2012 - 166 days, and the shortest in 1990 - 88 days.
Recall
Rains and sometimes thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine over the weekend . Temperatures will drop, and frosts are expected in the western regions.