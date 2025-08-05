This year, 80% of postgraduate applicants are men

In this year's admission campaign for postgraduate studies, 80% of applicants are men. Approximately the same percentage of men did not show up for testing. More than 65% of master's and postgraduate applicants received high scores, writes Serhiy Babak, Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, as reported by UNN.

Also, according to him, among master's applicants, the situation is more typical. The number of male and female applicants this year is almost equal: women make up 48.2%, and the number of those who did not show up for testing is 16.3%.

Babak added that this year, master's and postgraduate applicants took three exams: a test of general academic competence, a foreign language exam, and a professional exam in their chosen specialty.

The results of the general competence test are generally positive. Only 6 out of 13,591 postgraduate applicants and 79 out of 93,632 master's applicants failed to pass the threshold. At the same time, 65.3% of all participants scored high marks (from 150 to 200).

The foreign language exam proved to be more difficult. 298 applicants (2.7%) failed to pass for postgraduate studies, with the vast majority of them being men (212 versus 86 women). Among master's applicants, 4.87% of participants did not pass the threshold, with the gender distribution being approximately equal.

High results in a foreign language were obtained by 39.8% of postgraduate applicants and 29.3% of master's applicants.

