This year, 80% of postgraduate applicants are men

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

80% of postgraduate applicants this year are men, while approximately the same number did not show up for testing. Over 65% of master's and postgraduate applicants received high scores.

This year, 80% of postgraduate applicants are men

In this year's admission campaign for postgraduate studies, 80% of applicants are men. Approximately the same percentage of men did not show up for testing. More than 65% of master's and postgraduate applicants received high scores, writes Serhiy Babak, Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, as reported by UNN.

This year, 80% of postgraduate applicants are men. Approximately the same proportion of men are among those who did not show up for testing. On average, across all specialties, this figure was 20.4%.

- he wrote in his Telegram.

Also, according to him, among master's applicants, the situation is more typical. The number of male and female applicants this year is almost equal: women make up 48.2%, and the number of those who did not show up for testing is 16.3%.

Babak added that this year, master's and postgraduate applicants took three exams: a test of general academic competence, a foreign language exam, and a professional exam in their chosen specialty.

The results of the general competence test are generally positive. Only 6 out of 13,591 postgraduate applicants and 79 out of 93,632 master's applicants failed to pass the threshold. At the same time, 65.3% of all participants scored high marks (from 150 to 200).

The foreign language exam proved to be more difficult. 298 applicants (2.7%) failed to pass for postgraduate studies, with the vast majority of them being men (212 versus 86 women). Among master's applicants, 4.87% of participants did not pass the threshold, with the gender distribution being approximately equal.

High results in a foreign language were obtained by 39.8% of postgraduate applicants and 29.3% of master's applicants.

Admission-2025: the number of applications this year increased by 7%02.08.25, 15:15 • 4456 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine