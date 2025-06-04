“This war must cost him Russia”: Yermak stated that the new US sanctions are "very effective"

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 14923 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 15106 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 26025 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 46077 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 38567 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 217189 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162218 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 266341 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 130015 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232772 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
4m/s
56%
752mm
Popular news

Russians occupied two more settlements in Sumy region – DeepState

June 3, 09:59 PM • 17537 views

A resolution on the dismissal of the Minister of Finance has been submitted to the Parliament

June 3, 10:42 PM • 20391 views

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

June 4, 12:23 AM • 20006 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

02:32 AM • 18197 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 14127 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 14923 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 90719 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 164414 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 217189 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 266342 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Lindsey Graham

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 50632 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 164414 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 125594 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 127690 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 112142 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

TikTok

Hryvnia

Euro

“This war must cost him Russia”: Yermak stated that the new US sanctions are "very effective"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

Andriy Yermak stated that the new US sanctions against the Russian Federation in the energy, oil and banking sectors are very effective. These sanctions should force Putin into serious negotiations.

“This war must cost him Russia”: Yermak stated that the new US sanctions are "very effective"

An effective way to put pressure on Russia is through new powerful sanctions, particularly in the energy, oil, and banking sectors. It is economic pressure that can force Putin to sit down at the table for real negotiations and realize the real cost of aggression. The sanctions that have already been discussed in the US Senate are "very effective" and should be coordinated with EU partners.

This was stated in an interview with NewsMax by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

When asked if there is any additional pressure that the United States can put on Putin, Yermak replied that Ukraine is very much looking forward to new sanctions for the Russian Federation, knowing that they definitely work.

Firstly, we are very much looking forward to new sanctions. Strong, real, strong sanctions against Russia. I think it works. In three years, we have experience, it takes a certain period of time, but we can definitely say that it works. And, looking at this, we can now discuss sanctions and Senator Graham's new bill. It concerns energy, oil, the banking sector. These are really painful and really effective sanctions.

- Yermak noted.

According to him, only then will Putin recognize that he needs to stop and move on to serious negotiations. Then he will feel that it will cost him a real price.

Because this war must cost him Russia

- the head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

He added that it took three years to now understand exactly which sanctions work and are effective in a certain period of time.

But today's chapters, which we just discussed in the Senate, I think these are really very effective sanctions. In addition, it is very important that these sanctions are coordinated with European partners.

- he added. 

He also noted that this package will be simultaneous with the new package of the European Union, which may create real pressure on Russia.

Of course, we will talk to our American partners and friends about a new military package

- Yermak added.

He stressed that what happened in recent days, in particular the attack on Russian military airfields and the blowing up of the Crimean bridge, demonstrated that Ukraine is not losing this war, and Russia is not winning.

And after more than three years, Ukraine survives, Ukraine fights, and Ukraine is able to achieve a just and lasting peace

- he summed up. 
Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
United States Senate
Lindsey Graham
European Union
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9