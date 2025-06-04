“This war must cost him Russia”: Yermak stated that the new US sanctions are "very effective"

An effective way to put pressure on Russia is through new powerful sanctions, particularly in the energy, oil, and banking sectors. It is economic pressure that can force Putin to sit down at the table for real negotiations and realize the real cost of aggression. The sanctions that have already been discussed in the US Senate are "very effective" and should be coordinated with EU partners.

This was stated in an interview with NewsMax by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

When asked if there is any additional pressure that the United States can put on Putin, Yermak replied that Ukraine is very much looking forward to new sanctions for the Russian Federation, knowing that they definitely work.

Firstly, we are very much looking forward to new sanctions. Strong, real, strong sanctions against Russia. I think it works. In three years, we have experience, it takes a certain period of time, but we can definitely say that it works. And, looking at this, we can now discuss sanctions and Senator Graham's new bill. It concerns energy, oil, the banking sector. These are really painful and really effective sanctions. - Yermak noted.

According to him, only then will Putin recognize that he needs to stop and move on to serious negotiations. Then he will feel that it will cost him a real price.

Because this war must cost him Russia - the head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

He added that it took three years to now understand exactly which sanctions work and are effective in a certain period of time.

But today's chapters, which we just discussed in the Senate, I think these are really very effective sanctions. In addition, it is very important that these sanctions are coordinated with European partners. - he added.

He also noted that this package will be simultaneous with the new package of the European Union, which may create real pressure on Russia.

Of course, we will talk to our American partners and friends about a new military package - Yermak added.

He stressed that what happened in recent days, in particular the attack on Russian military airfields and the blowing up of the Crimean bridge, demonstrated that Ukraine is not losing this war, and Russia is not winning.