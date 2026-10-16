"This is my answer" — Zelenskyy smiled when asked about serving as "scapegoat" for Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded with a smile to a question about whether he believes he is being treated as a "scapegoat" for U.S. problems, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy was asked: "President Trump has difficult elections ahead, his popularity is quite low, diesel prices in America are rather high. The war he started in the Middle East is not going as he would have liked. Does it not seem to you that you are being treated as a scapegoat for all his problems?".

Zelenskyy merely smiled at the question and said: "That is my answer."

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, stating that such attacks lead to an increase in global prices for oil and diesel fuel.