"This is an additional signal to Putin": the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council commented on the night drone attack on the Moscow region
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, called the drone attack on the Moscow region an "additional signal to Putin."
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko stated that on the night of March 11, the largest drone attack in history took place on Moscow and the Moscow region. This was reported by UNN citing Kovalenko's YouTube channel.
The situation against the background of the talks in Saudi Arabia. The raid is massive, the largest raid in history so far on the Moscow region... This is an additional signal to Putin that he should also be interested in a ceasefire from the air. Not only the oil refinery, drones can fly en masse over Moscow, constantly
Despite the dense air defense system around the Russian capital, the strikes caused panic among the local population. According to Kovalenko, Russia is forced to strengthen the defense of Moscow, leaving other strategic facilities vulnerable.
Earlier, UNN reported that on the night of March 11, 69 Ukrainian drones attacked various regions of the Russian Federation, including the Moscow region. As a result of the attack, one person was killed, three were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.