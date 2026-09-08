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This is a "second chance" for them: Commander "Artan X" explains how those released early join the unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Candidates from places of detention are selected for "Artan X" after interviews, tests, and a polygraph. Around 90% are motivated to defend Ukraine.

This is a "second chance" for them: Commander "Artan X" explains how those released early join the unit

Everyone has the right to make a mistake, but can still bring a great deal of benefit to the state. This was reported by Andrii Melnyk, commander of the Artan X special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Channel 24 about how those released early end up in the Defence Forces.

Details

According to the serviceman, special groups of people regularly travel to correctional facilities across Ukraine, where they conduct interviews and select applicants. After that, candidates undergo physical and psychological tests and a polygraph examination.

If we are talking about those who joined most recently, the vast majority are cases involving bodily harm. Article 115, that is, murder, or theft. In fact, there are various cases; it cannot be said that there is more or less of anything in particular

- Melnyk noted.

According to the commander, about 90% of the volunteers are motivated by a desire to fight and defend Ukraine.

To remind you

In August, in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, a 34-year-old serviceman was detained for the murder of a fellow soldier.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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