They will increase by 11.5%: Cabinet approves indexation of pensions from March 1

They will increase by 11.5%: Cabinet approves indexation of pensions from March 1

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111513 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an 11.5% pension indexation for more than 10 million citizens starting March 1. The minimum increase will be UAH 100, and the maximum increase will be UAH 1,500.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the terms of the pension indexation to take place on March 1. For more than 10 million citizens, pensions will be increased by 11.5%, and the minimum pension increase will be at least UAH 100, and the maximum indexation will be UAH 1500. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

As promised, we will index pensions starting from March 1. This is the third indexation during the full-scale war, and it is one of our tools to support the most vulnerable citizens. For more than 10 million people, pensions will be increased by 11.5%. The minimum pension increase will be at least UAH 100. In order to distribute the financial resources fairly and increase the lowest pensions, we are introducing a maximum indexation rate of up to UAH 1500 

- Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said that the Cabinet of Ministers has determined the coefficient of increase of the average salary (income) in Ukraine, from which insurance contributions are paid and which is taken into account for calculating pensions, to ensure indexation of pensions and insurance payments from March 1 at 1.115.

It is envisaged to increase the minimum payment for the most vulnerable groups of the population among pensioners, namely: persons who receive the minimum pension payment; persons who are 70 years old or older. It provides for the indexation of pensions granted in 2021-2024, which were not previously indexed, etc

- Melnychuk noted.

Recall

The Pension Fund of Ukraine planned to index pensions with a coefficient of 1.10 from March 2025. The total expenditures of the Pension Fund for 2025 will amount to UAH 908.2 billion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

