They will dig trenches: NSDC's Center for Political Studies told about the possible role of the DPRK military in the war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center said that the DPRK could send military to dig trenches on the border with Ukraine. This will relieve the Russian infantry, and the Koreans may be mixed with Buryats and Yakuts in Russian battalions.
The DPRK military can be used by the Kremlin to dig trenches and build fortifications on the border with Ukraine. This will allow unloading Russian infantry for combat operations, and the North Korean military will be mixed with Buryats and Yakuts in Russian battalions. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.
It is important to understand the DPRK military. In addition to purely warfare, to begin with in the Kursk region, possibly Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, Korean manpower will also be used to dig trenches and build other fortifications
According to him, the DPRK military will unload the Russian infantry in proportionate numbers.
Kovalenko also believes that the Ukrainian military will be mixed with Buryats and Yakuts in Russian battalions.
On October 17, President Zelenskyy saidthat North Korea is preparing a contingent to fight against Ukraine. The intention is to train 10 thousand soldiers.
Sources of UNN reportedthat the Russian army had trained North Korean soldiers to participate in hostilities against Ukraine at four training grounds.
The United States has warned that North Korea sending troops to support Russia in the war in Ukraine would be a dangerous development.