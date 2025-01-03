They wanted to import 2 kg of hallucinogenic mescaline from Peru to Ukraine

They wanted to import 2 kg of mescaline into Ukraine in an international parcel bound for Kyiv. Two packages of green powder were found, which were labeled as a means to improve memory and strengthen the immune system, UNN reports, citing the State Customs Service.

Details

Kyiv customs officers prevented the illegal transfer of a particularly dangerous psychotropic substance mescaline, which is prohibited for circulation, in an international mail shipment from Peru to Ukraine.

During the customs control of a parcel bound for Kyiv, customs officers found two packages labeled "Mucura" with green powder of 1 kg each.

"Judging by the labeling, the packages contained a substance that, among other things, is an antioxidant, an analgesic, and also strengthens the immune system and is ideal for memory disorders. However, the substance turned out to be not so innocent: according to the experts' conclusion, mescaline, a particularly dangerous psychotropic substance, the circulation of which is prohibited in Ukraine, was found in the samples from both packages," customs officers said.

According to the Universal Postal Convention, the shipment of drugs and psychotropic substances is prohibited in all categories of mail.

Kyiv Customs drew up a report on violation of customs rules under Art. 473 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

As noted, the effects of mescaline use include changes in the thought process and euphoria, but also loss of self-control, depression, and suicidal ideation.

Recall

In Kyiv , four cocaine dealers were exposed. Drugs worth approximately UAH 4 million were seized from the 4 defendants.