They saved more than a dozen people: the State Emergency Service told about the daily life of rescue dogs during the war
Since the beginning of the war, the cynologists of the State Emergency Service have rescued 73 people and neutralized 711 pieces of ammunition with the help of dogs. Training lasts a long time, and professional suitability is determined from 15 months.
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the cynologists of the State Emergency Service have been involved in relevant works more than 800 times, during which 73 people were rescued. This was announced by representatives of the State Emergency Service at a briefing, reports UNN.
According to the press officer of the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, from 2022 to 2025, canine units were involved 377 times in the search for people in destroyed buildings and the natural environment, and another 435 times they were involved in the search for explosive objects. With the help of dogs from the mine-detection unit, 711 units of ammunition were neutralized.
At the same time, Yulia Secheiko, an instructor of rescue units of the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, spoke about how rescue dogs are trained. Training takes place in various areas: searching for people, searching for explosives and ammunition, etc.
The dog training program itself lasts a long time: when the dog turns 15 months old, it passes the first test for professional suitability. According to its results, the dog's readiness to participate in relevant search operations is determined.
We don't have universal dogs, and that's great. That is, a dog can fantastically search for people under the rubble, but be bad for searching for people in the natural environment
