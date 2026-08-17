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They liberated Iskra, captured 30 occupiers, and conducted the “Exorcising Vipers” ritual — the Special Operations Forces showed a video of the special operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4486 views

Operators of the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment carried out an operation to liberate the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove in the Oleksandrivka direction. 30 Russian servicemen surrendered, and the settlement is once again under Ukrainian control.

They liberated Iskra, captured 30 occupiers, and conducted the “Exorcising Vipers” ritual — the Special Operations Forces showed a video of the special operation

The Special Operations Forces showed how they liberated the settlement of Iskra and captured 30 occupiers, reports UNN.

Details

The SOF published a video of the operation to liberate the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove (the Soviet name is Iskra)—a settlement that Russian troops had long attempted to capture in small groups.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers gradually infiltrated the settlement and took up positions.

745 km² and 26 villages in three regions liberated during the offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction — Zelenskyy12.08.26, 17:01 • 4364 views

Operators of the 3rd SOF Regiment, in cooperation with one of the SOF psychological operations centers, conducted a comprehensive operation to liberate the settlement. The video shows the ground phase of the operation: the advance of the special forces, the ousting of the enemy from its positions, and the restoration of control over the territory.

Thirty servicemen of the Russian Federation were forced to surrender. Those who continued to resist were eliminated. Andriivka-Klevtsove is once again under Ukrainian control.

After liberating the settlement, the special forces conducted a local ritual called "The Driving Out of Vipers." This is a traditional men's ritual included in the National Inventory of Elements of Ukraine's Intangible Cultural Heritage. Its purpose is to cleanse a home of evil spirits, misfortune, and all kinds of calamities, which are popularly called "vipers." This time, they cleansed it of real "vipers" 

- the statement reads.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine