"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
08:44 AM • 4340 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 7110 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 11719 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 18629 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 15291 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 42055 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 84190 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 72067 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 82525 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 34346 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Popular news
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.PhotoSeptember 9, 11:36 PM • 49052 views
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhotoSeptember 10, 12:14 AM • 37945 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 10, 12:42 AM • 38474 views
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhotoSeptember 10, 02:37 AM • 21847 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missilesSeptember 10, 03:12 AM • 48759 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 258 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 4328 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 7094 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 84178 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 53254 views
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 56006 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 51695 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 49061 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 117978 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 73169 views
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136

"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka spoke about the NBU's unexpected decision to liquidate the bank due to "mis-coding", despite the absence of claims from Visa and Mastercard. The bank won two lawsuits, but the Supreme Court refused to hear the case, citing the lack of shareholders' right to sue the National Bank.

"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market

The decision of the National Bank of Ukraine to revoke the banking license of "Concord" bank was unexpected. The withdrawal of a profitable financial institution from the market is still accompanied by violations of the rights of its shareholders. Yulia Sosedka, co-founder of "Concord", told how she learned about the bank's shutdown and how its liquidation process is going, UNN writes.

The switch was turned off

On August 1, 2023, the National Bank of Ukraine decided to revoke the banking license and liquidate "Concord", citing violations in the form of "mis-coding". This is incorrect coding of transactions after the legalization of gambling in Ukraine. However, "Concord" constantly complied with the requirements of international payment systems Mastercard and Visa and had no fines or remarks in the last two years of its operation.

According to Yulia Sosedka, she learned about the National Bank's decision while abroad. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she fled the war to Israel with her six children.

The bank was audited, and we are accused of operations that are not regulated by law (the concept of mis-coding does not exist in Ukrainian legislation - ed.)... These operations are related to acquiring. At the same time, the National Bank blames us for these operations, while Visa and Mastercard, i.e., those who monitor these operations, have no complaints against us.

- Yulia Sosedka said in an interview with the YouTube channel "Phoenix Bird".

According to her, the Visa payment system, on the contrary, then recognized "Concord" as the most technologically advanced principal bank in Ukraine, i.e., an intermediary bank between the system and the rest of the less advanced banks.

"They fully recognize us, choose us as their best partners, they cooperate with us," Yulia Sosedka explained.

However, the National Bank, believing that an error had been made in the bank's work, ignored this fact and decided to immediately apply the toughest measures against "Concord".

Understanding its responsibility to its clients and in order not to stop the bank's operations, "Concord" paid a large fine imposed by the regulator and simultaneously prepared documents to appeal this sanction. At the same time, the management constantly contacted its curator from the NBU.

After that, a meeting was held with the National Bank, during which the chairman of the board of "Concord" presented the regulator with a new development plan for the financial institution, which excluded the possibility of acquiring. Yulia Sosedka notes that after this meeting, the shareholders were confident that the bank would continue its further technological development, especially since the issue of acquiring was not regulated by law.

The National Bank disconnected "Concord" from the electronic payment system before the meeting, but the cards were still working.

"In the evening, our cards became invalid. They just turned off the switch on us, they just turned off the switch on us," Yulia Sosedka recalls.

Due to the bank's liquidation, more than a thousand people lost their jobs. In addition, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Yulia and Olena Sosedka, suffered due to this decision of the National Bank. All senior management deducted 10% of their salaries for charity, and the bank itself also helped the Exchange.

"DobroDiy" continues to help seriously ill children, as well as the Defense Forces, but after the liquidation of "Concord", according to Yulia Sosedka, it has become more difficult to do so.

Liquidation process

During the liquidation, "Concord" fully settled with everyone - depositors, private entrepreneurs, legal entities, and others. Only shareholders from the authorized capital have not yet received their funds back.

We won two courts - the court of first instance, the appellate court - regarding the fact that the National Bank illegally deprived us of our license. The National Bank filed with the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court rejected us. With an absolutely mocking wording - we were rejected because we had no right to sue the National Bank. We were not rejected on the merits. They wrote that. We say - what about the rights of shareholders? I am a shareholder, but I am also a person, why do I not have the right to sue? Especially since the court of first instance recognized the correctness, as did the court of second instance.

- Yulia Sosedka said.

According to her, she experiences this a little easier than her sister, co-founder of "Concord" Olena Sosedka. Yulia Sosedka noted that motherhood helps them cope with the situation - both Olena and Yulia are mothers of many children, who have the status of "Mother-Heroine".

"It's very difficult. Where does she (Olena - ed.) find the strength to smile? Well, probably children, just like me. Because we are also mothers, we turned out to be so fruitful. I have six children, Lenochka also has six. Five and an adult adopted daughter whom she adopted when the girl was already 11 years old. Well, in general, that's the story. That's such a wild story," Yulia Sosedka noted.

Shareholders of Ukrainian banks do not have legal instruments to protect their business due to the unlimited power of the NBU and the Deposit Guarantee Fund. The Supreme Court closed the case of "Concord" bank, overturning the decisions of lower instances.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublicationsFinance
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
Mastercard
Israel
charity
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine