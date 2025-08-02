$41.710.00
"These are immoral machinations": Zelenskyy reacted to the scandal with the procurement of drones and EW systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

President of Ukraine commented on the scandal involving the procurement of EW systems and FPV drones, exposed by anti-corruption bodies. He thanked NABU and SAP for their work and expects fair verdicts, and also instructed Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko to conduct an official investigation in the National Guard.

"These are immoral machinations": Zelenskyy reacted to the scandal with the procurement of drones and EW systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the situation surrounding the scandal with the procurement of EW and FPV drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's address on social networks.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, anti-corruption bodies exposed one of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputies, as well as the heads of district and city administrations, and servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, for bribery. He added: it is about "immoral machinations" in the procurement of EW equipment and drones.

I thanked the heads of anti-corruption bodies for this work - for such exposures. I want to thank them for their teamwork. NABU and SAP have all the opportunities to work effectively. We count on fair verdicts

- the president stated.

The head of state also heard a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

An official investigation is underway in the National Guard. I expect serious results. In all logistics units of the National Guard, only combat officers will hold leadership positions. I instructed the minister to publicly present all the details of the innovations

- said the head of state.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment.

Among the defendants are a current people's deputy, as well as the heads of district and city military-civilian administrations, and servicemen of the National Guard.

Later, the "Servant of the People" political party faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine announced the suspension of membership of MP Oleksiy Kuznetsov due to his involvement in the corruption scandal with drone procurement. The political force also announced that they are already considering the issue of expelling People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov from their ranks.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers is considering the issue of dismissing another person involved in the case - the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, former head of the Luhansk OVA and Rubizhne MVA Serhiy Haidai.

Yevhen Ustimenko

