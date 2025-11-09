ukenru
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
There will be no return to relations with Ukraine where everything was decided by a “call to Warsaw” - Chancellery of the President of Poland

Kyiv • UNN

The head of the Bureau of International Policy at the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, stated that Poland expects reciprocity from Ukraine, especially in matters of historical and economic policy. He emphasized that there will be no return to thinking in terms of "a call to Warsaw asking for support."

Poland expects reciprocity from Ukraine, especially in matters of historical and economic policy. A return to thinking in terms of "a call to Warsaw asking for support" will no longer happen.

  This was stated on the air of RMF24 by the head of the Bureau of International Policy at the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, as reported by UNN.   

Details

Marcin Przydacz noted that Poland has shown tremendous support for Ukraine in recent years, but now expects reciprocity, especially in matters of historical and economic policy.

We are simply making these relations more realistic. I, of course, have long advocated for helping in the fight against Russia, but also for setting clear expectations. I have the impression that the Ukrainian side is beginning to understand this better and better: a return to thinking in terms of "a call to Warsaw asking for support" will no longer happen.

- said Przydacz. 

Recall

Resistance to supporting Ukraine in Poland is increasing. In particular, resentment over immigration is growing, despite the economic successes thanks to Ukrainian labor in recent years. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

