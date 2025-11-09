There will be no return to relations with Ukraine where everything was decided by a “call to Warsaw” - Chancellery of the President of Poland

Poland expects reciprocity from Ukraine, especially in matters of historical and economic policy. A return to thinking in terms of "a call to Warsaw asking for support" will no longer happen.

This was stated on the air of RMF24 by the head of the Bureau of International Policy at the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, as reported by UNN.

Details

Marcin Przydacz noted that Poland has shown tremendous support for Ukraine in recent years, but now expects reciprocity, especially in matters of historical and economic policy.

We are simply making these relations more realistic. I, of course, have long advocated for helping in the fight against Russia, but also for setting clear expectations. I have the impression that the Ukrainian side is beginning to understand this better and better: a return to thinking in terms of "a call to Warsaw asking for support" will no longer happen. - said Przydacz.

Recall

Resistance to supporting Ukraine in Poland is increasing. In particular, resentment over immigration is growing, despite the economic successes thanks to Ukrainian labor in recent years.