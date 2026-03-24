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There will be new settlement conditions: Nebenzya at the UN issued another portion of cynical statements regarding the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation accused Europe of ignoring the "crimes" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and energy blackmail. He announced a change in peace conditions, without mentioning the Russian invasion.

There will be new settlement conditions: Nebenzya at the UN issued another portion of cynical statements regarding the war in Ukraine
Photo: Reuters

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, made a series of accusations against Ukraine and European countries during a Security Council meeting. In his statement, he traditionally shifted responsibility for the war to others. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

The Russian diplomat stated that European countries allegedly "turn a blind eye to all the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and continue to support Ukraine.

He also claimed that "the terrorist attacks of the Kyiv regime are not only not decreasing, but are increasing."

Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"25.02.26, 02:08 • 14117 views

Separately, Nebenzya accused Ukraine of "energy blackmail," stating that Europe allegedly ignores the situation with the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Rhetoric about "truth" and the West

During his speech, the representative of the occupiers also stated that European countries are trying to "shut up everyone who tells the truth about Ukraine."

Russia will achieve the goals of the "SVO" in any case, the only question is how - Nebenzya at the UN09.12.25, 19:55 • 3805 views

He criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that he allegedly "is trying to remind his Western handlers of his usefulness."

Forecasts and statements regarding the conflict

Nebenzya stated that Ukraine "will face new settlement conditions," but did not specify what these conditions were.

He also noted that the UN Security Council allegedly did not assess the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines and that the investigation into this incident has not been completed.

At the same time, in his speech, the Russian diplomat did not mention Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which caused the current conflict and constant shelling of Ukrainian territories.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN cynically called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Iran and a ceasefire01.03.26, 06:14 • 11018 views

Stepan Haftko

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