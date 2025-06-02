"There were no negative results" - Turkish Foreign Ministry on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey commented on the second round of negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, stating that the negotiations did not have negative results, UNN writes with reference to Anadolu.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Onju Kecheli, said regarding the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, organized by Turkey in Istanbul, that "there were no negative results."

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the Chiragan Palace in Istanbul on June 2 ended, it lasted more than an hour.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the negotiations in Istanbul have ended, and, according to him, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners is being prepared.

The Ukrainian side also reported that Ukraine at the negotiations in Istanbul handed over to the Russian Federation a list of children for return and is waiting for an answer.

The negotiations were supposed to start at 1 p.m., however, their start became known more than an hour and a half later than planned.

Ukraine submitted to the Russian Federation in advance a document with the terms of the ceasefire, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. What will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it, read on UNN.

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years took place in Istanbul. In particular, an agreement was reached on the exchange of "1000 for 1000", which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.