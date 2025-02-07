“There is no such plan, as far as we understand it”: Foreign Ministry comments on the information about the presentation of the “Trump plan”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the information about the allegedly known points of the "Trump plan" to end the war in Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing on Friday, according to a UNN correspondent.

I think it should be clear to everyone from the reaction of the special envoy, General Keith Kellogg, that a large, substantial part of these things that we read in anonymous sources in articles are not true. Well, if General Kellogg had to deny himself that he would be presenting a peace plan at the Munich conference, I think that in itself is an indicator that a little bit, you know, well, this is not a problem of the media, maybe, this is a problem of the sources that report it - Tychy said.

In addition, Tychyi emphasized that most of these messages are spread by Russians, who are actively making information emissions.

We will be in contact with Keith Kellogg, Volz, and other representatives at various levels of the U.S. administration... Is there any finalized plan as of now? There is no such plan, as far as we understand. There are certain parameters, there is work, there is development, but there is a rule in diplomacy that while it is all in the works, it is too early to announce it all. And some of these parameters will be agreed upon during the meeting - Tikhiy noted.

"We do not expect that there will be a presentation of a fait accompli peace plan. There will be a discussion of the parameters of achieving the hoped-for peace. Ukraine will present its position. Perhaps, this Munich is so important. This is an opportunity to convey Ukraine's position on this issue at the highest level. It will be conveyed," the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

Russia is spreading fakes about Trump's “plan to end the war in Ukraine” - CCD