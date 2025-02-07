Russia is spreading fakes about Trump's “plan to end the war in Ukraine” - CCD

Russian special services are actively spreading disinformation about US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, one of the directions of Russian information warfare is attempts to confuse the situation around possible peace talks and the "Trump plan."

...the Russians have the resources to fight throughout 2025, and they are trying to play this game of negotiation, but they are putting forward all sorts of conditions, leaking certain plans that are called "Trump's plans." Again, these are leaks of unrealistic points that do not correspond to reality, because the plan itself has been clearly stated, including by the president, that there is no plan yet. Accordingly, this plan will be presented only at a meeting, during conversations at the highest level. And Keith Kellogg said that the plan would be presented personally by Trump. But the media is being leaked, and the Russians often use the Western media as a leak, including the Western media - explained the head of the CCD.

However, as Kovalenko noted, the tactic is not new - Moscow has already used similar techniques during the Minsk negotiations.

"They are leaking all sorts of plan points, trying to make it look like a conspiracy and cause some discontent within either Ukrainian society or confuse the team, including Trump. They can emotionally influence groups that have different views on how to resolve the issue," the expert said.

Russian special services recruit Ukrainian youth with promises of easy money - CPJ

In addition, according to Kovalenko, Russian special services are actively trying to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine and sow internal division between the military and civilians.

The Russians are also trying to intensify destabilizing actions inside Ukraine. One of the key areas is the formation of "opinion leaders" - Ukrainians abroad who have fled the country and are now working for Russian narratives. Their statements are actively promoted on TikTok and social media to provoke conflicts in Ukrainian society.