Russia is spreading fakes about Trump's “plan to end the war in Ukraine” - CCD

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 3672 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57587 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101378 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104866 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122131 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101968 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128608 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103496 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105619 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101961 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84474 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110881 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105281 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 3682 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122133 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161805 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151974 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105281 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110881 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138176 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139939 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167734 views
Russia is spreading fakes about Trump's “plan to end the war in Ukraine” - CCD

Russia is spreading fakes about Trump's “plan to end the war in Ukraine” - CCD

 • 29217 views

The head of the Center for Public Policy reported that Russians are actively spreading disinformation about Trump's non-existent plan to end the war. Russia is also trying to destabilize the situation in Ukraine through social media.

Russian special services are actively spreading disinformation about US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, one of the directions of Russian information warfare is attempts to confuse the situation around possible peace talks and the "Trump plan." 

...the Russians have the resources to fight throughout 2025, and they are trying to play this game of negotiation, but they are putting forward all sorts of conditions, leaking certain plans that are called "Trump's plans." Again, these are leaks of unrealistic points that do not correspond to reality, because the plan itself has been clearly stated, including by the president, that there is no plan yet. Accordingly, this plan will be presented only at a meeting, during conversations at the highest level. And Keith Kellogg said that the plan would be presented personally by Trump. But the media is being leaked, and the Russians often use the Western media as a leak, including the Western media

- explained the head of the CCD. 

However, as Kovalenko noted, the tactic is not new - Moscow has already used similar techniques during the Minsk negotiations.

"They are leaking all sorts of plan points, trying to make it look like a conspiracy and cause some discontent within either Ukrainian society or confuse the team, including Trump. They can emotionally influence groups that have different views on how to resolve the issue," the expert said.

Russian special services recruit Ukrainian youth with promises of easy money - CPJ05.02.25, 16:29 • 28467 views

In addition, according to Kovalenko, Russian special services are actively trying to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine and sow internal division between the military and civilians. 

The Russians are also trying to intensify destabilizing actions inside Ukraine. One of the key areas is the formation of "opinion leaders" - Ukrainians abroad who have fled the country and are now working for Russian narratives. Their statements are actively promoted on TikTok and social media to provoke conflicts in Ukrainian society.

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
tiktokTikTok
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

