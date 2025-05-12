$41.550.04
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2970 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10506 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15614 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24384 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28512 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 55044 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33266 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36046 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67237 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32642 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy's response "still pending", ceasefire "ignored by Russians": Sybiha discusses sanctions against Russia with ministers in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1546 views

Zelenskyy proposed a meeting with Putin on Thursday, but there has been no response. Russia is ignoring the ceasefire since May 12, continuing attacks. Sanctions against the Russian banking sector and energy sector are being discussed.

Zelenskyy's response "still pending", ceasefire "ignored by Russians": Sybiha discusses sanctions against Russia with ministers in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Thursday, but there has been no response yet, while the Russians are ignoring the ceasefire proposal from May 12, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha following a ministerial meeting in London with colleagues from the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, France and the EU, where, according to him, they agreed on strategies for action this week and discussed sanctions against the Russian Federation simultaneously with new packages of defense assistance to Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"I am grateful to the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy for inviting me to participate online in today's London meeting in our regular and effective format together with our allies Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the EU and France. The key topics of our meeting today were peace efforts and our joint work with the United States. We have agreed on strategies for our actions this week, which will be crucial for peace and accountability," Sybiha wrote on X.

"I shared the most up-to-date information on the real situation on the front line, which I received directly from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi before the meeting. The Russians are ignoring the proposal for a full and lasting ceasefire from May 12. They continue to attack Ukrainian positions along the entire front line. Moscow is losing another opportunity to end the killings. This once again demonstrates that Russia's only goal is to continue the war," Sybiha said.

"The clock is ticking": Germany threatens Russia with sanctions for non-compliance with ceasefire demands12.05.25, 14:25 • 1060 views

Instead, the Foreign Minister stressed, Ukraine is making every effort to stop the war and give diplomacy a chance.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even expressed his readiness for a personal meeting with Putin on Thursday, but there has been no response yet," Sybiha said.

EU ministers recalled that a ceasefire is a prerequisite for Russia-Ukraine negotiations, but Putin ignores it12.05.25, 13:56 • 2708 views

"We discussed with our allies decisive steps, including sanctions against the banking sector, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and Russian energy, which could be implemented simultaneously with new packages of defense assistance to Ukraine. Putin must understand the consequences of refusing peace efforts and continuing the war. We have coordinated our next steps, contacts and efforts this week and beyond. I am grateful to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and the European Union for their unwavering support and tireless efforts to achieve a just peace," the Foreign Minister said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
David Lammy
Andrii Sybiha
European Union
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Poland
