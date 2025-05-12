Zelenskyy's response "still pending", ceasefire "ignored by Russians": Sybiha discusses sanctions against Russia with ministers in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Thursday, but there has been no response yet, while the Russians are ignoring the ceasefire proposal from May 12, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha following a ministerial meeting in London with colleagues from the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, France and the EU, where, according to him, they agreed on strategies for action this week and discussed sanctions against the Russian Federation simultaneously with new packages of defense assistance to Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"I am grateful to the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy for inviting me to participate online in today's London meeting in our regular and effective format together with our allies Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the EU and France. The key topics of our meeting today were peace efforts and our joint work with the United States. We have agreed on strategies for our actions this week, which will be crucial for peace and accountability," Sybiha wrote on X.

"I shared the most up-to-date information on the real situation on the front line, which I received directly from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi before the meeting. The Russians are ignoring the proposal for a full and lasting ceasefire from May 12. They continue to attack Ukrainian positions along the entire front line. Moscow is losing another opportunity to end the killings. This once again demonstrates that Russia's only goal is to continue the war," Sybiha said.

Instead, the Foreign Minister stressed, Ukraine is making every effort to stop the war and give diplomacy a chance.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even expressed his readiness for a personal meeting with Putin on Thursday, but there has been no response yet," Sybiha said.

"We discussed with our allies decisive steps, including sanctions against the banking sector, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and Russian energy, which could be implemented simultaneously with new packages of defense assistance to Ukraine. Putin must understand the consequences of refusing peace efforts and continuing the war. We have coordinated our next steps, contacts and efforts this week and beyond. I am grateful to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and the European Union for their unwavering support and tireless efforts to achieve a just peace," the Foreign Minister said.