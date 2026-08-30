"There is no safe rear area": Ukraine hit oil refineries, airfields and a "Shahed" base in russia within 24 hours — Ministry of Defence

Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine not only struck the KirishiNefteOrgSintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region and the Yeysk airfield in the Krasnodar Krai, but also the Shahed preparation and launch base in Millerovo, Rostov region, and disrupted operations at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow and the Sochi airfield in Adler. As a result, 10 Russian regions were forced to close their airspace, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports, according to UNN.

Details

In addition, a number of facilities were struck on the territory of the Russian Federation during this week:

August 25 — the Afipsky oil refinery, one of the major oil-refining enterprises in the Krasnodar Krai;

August 26 — the Lukoil-Nizhegorodniyefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo, the fourth-largest refinery and the second-largest producer of gasoline in the Russian Federation;

August 28 — the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl.

Strikes deep inside enemy territory are a clear strategy to bleed Russia's war machine. For our Deep Strike systems, there is no "far rear." The Russian war machine will burn wherever it prepares crime — the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated.

Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to attack airfields and oil refineries in Russia