There is a warming trend at the end of January, but not the previously predicted “super-high degrees” - forecaster

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100539 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101842 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109818 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112518 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133875 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104218 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136999 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121484 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 73598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116410 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 46380 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47380 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100539 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133875 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168372 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158038 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33351 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47380 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116410 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121484 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140811 views
Actual
There is a warming trend at the end of January, but not the previously predicted “super-high degrees” - forecaster

There is a warming trend at the end of January, but not the previously predicted “super-high degrees” - forecaster

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28075 views

Ukraine is expected to warm up to +4...+9 degrees, in the south up to +13 degrees on January 25-30. Tomorrow, wet snow, fog and temperatures around zero are forecast, with daytime temperatures reaching +1...+4 degrees.

Ukraine is expected to warm up by the end of January, but not to the "high degrees" that previous forecasts showed, weather forecaster Natalia Didenko said on Wednesday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to the weather forecaster, tomorrow, January 23, periodic fogs are expected in Ukraine with correspondingly low visibility on the roads.

"Precipitation in the form of sleet and rain will be observed almost everywhere on Thursday. Only in the western regions will the atmosphere be limited to dense clouds, but it will still be wet and sleet in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia," Didenko said.

The next night, according to her, it will be near zero, with some minor "minuses", for example, in the eastern regions -1...-4 degrees. And tomorrow afternoon, the temperature will reluctantly move from zero to +1...+4 degrees, in the southern part and in some places in the west, +3...+7 degrees are expected.

On January 23, there will be sleet in Kyiv, and fog is expected. On Thursday, the temperature in the capital will be 0...+2 degrees.

"In the future, there is a tendency for the air temperature to rise. (...) The previously predicted ultra-high degrees have slightly decreased, but the trend (tendency!) for March or almost April heat in forecast models is still maintained," Didenko said.

"So, to clarify. Between January 25 and January 30, Ukraine is expected to warm up to +4...+9 degrees, and in the south - to +7...+13 degrees. Meanwhile, it's cloudy, damp and near zero," the forecaster summarized.

“Preliminary and tentative": the forecaster impressed with a ‘warm’ forecast for the end of January17.01.25, 14:17 • 24793 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising