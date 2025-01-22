There is a warming trend at the end of January, but not the previously predicted “super-high degrees” - forecaster

Ukraine is expected to warm up by the end of January, but not to the "high degrees" that previous forecasts showed, weather forecaster Natalia Didenko said on Wednesday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to the weather forecaster, tomorrow, January 23, periodic fogs are expected in Ukraine with correspondingly low visibility on the roads.

"Precipitation in the form of sleet and rain will be observed almost everywhere on Thursday. Only in the western regions will the atmosphere be limited to dense clouds, but it will still be wet and sleet in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia," Didenko said.

The next night, according to her, it will be near zero, with some minor "minuses", for example, in the eastern regions -1...-4 degrees. And tomorrow afternoon, the temperature will reluctantly move from zero to +1...+4 degrees, in the southern part and in some places in the west, +3...+7 degrees are expected.

On January 23, there will be sleet in Kyiv, and fog is expected. On Thursday, the temperature in the capital will be 0...+2 degrees.

"In the future, there is a tendency for the air temperature to rise. (...) The previously predicted ultra-high degrees have slightly decreased, but the trend (tendency!) for March or almost April heat in forecast models is still maintained," Didenko said.

"So, to clarify. Between January 25 and January 30, Ukraine is expected to warm up to +4...+9 degrees, and in the south - to +7...+13 degrees. Meanwhile, it's cloudy, damp and near zero," the forecaster summarized.

