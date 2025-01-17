ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
“Preliminary and tentative": the forecaster impressed with a ‘warm’ forecast for the end of January

“Preliminary and tentative": the forecaster impressed with a ‘warm’ forecast for the end of January

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24794 views

On January 30, a significant warming is expected in Ukraine. On the weekend of January 17-18, windy weather with temperatures up to +6° is expected.

Windy weather with daytime temperatures up to 6 degrees Celsius is forecast for January 17-18, while at the end of January the weather may hit high temperatures, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko reported on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"It's clear that the forecast is preliminary and tentative, but still... On January 30, it is expected to be up to +10...+15 degrees in Ukraine (probably up to +15 in Kyiv), and even up to +20 degrees in the southwest! Only in the eastern regions it will be around +5+9 degrees. I realize that some resources will pick up on this as almost a sensation. But we are serious and responsible people here, and we understand that everything needs to be clarified and patient. Nevertheless, this predictive source deserves trust and attention primarily for its professionalism. Therefore, let's admire these degrees on January 30 and return to the weather next weekend," Didenko wrote.

At the same time, according to her, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine on January 17-18, but a strong northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second is expected. The air temperature at night will be around zero, during the day +1...+6 degrees.

On Saturday and Sunday, it will be windy in Kyiv, gusts up to 15-18 meters per second, no precipitation, +2...+4 degrees in the daytime.

Julia Shramko

