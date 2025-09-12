There is a shortage of short-range electronic warfare equipment, but Ukraine has many manufacturers – source in the General Staff

Ukraine has a shortage of short-range electronic warfare equipment. There are many domestic manufacturers - 90% are Ukrainian manufacturers. Of the 70% of this supply, these are effective means. This was reported by a source in the General Staff, according to UNN.

We have a shortage of short-range electronic warfare equipment. The need is growing every month. Previously, you could take one device with a small battery, and everything was fine, it worked. But now the number of ranges has increased, the size of the devices must increase. - explained a source in the General Staff.

The interlocutor noted that the military faced the problem that short-range electronic warfare equipment to counter FPV drones needs to be divided into two parts, taking into account their size and operating time.

The second component is electronic warfare equipment to cover positions, it's a little easier there, because you can, so to speak, take a box and put it in position, but it's still a problem with batteries. - said the interlocutor.

The source in the General Staff also stated that 90% of short-range electronic warfare equipment is produced for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by Ukrainian manufacturers.

As for the need, yes, it exists. We have reached a mode where we have many manufacturers. There are many manufacturers in Ukraine, 70% are effective means. We cooperate with many Western companies. Their reaction time to changing requirements is about a year, if you push them hard - then six months, but we need to react much faster. Therefore, unequivocally, short-range electronic warfare equipment (in service with the Ukrainian Defense Forces - ed.) - 90% are Ukrainian manufacturers. Today, there are mechanisms for provision. I would not say that we have a critical shortage. - said a professional interlocutor.

Recall

As a source in the General Staff reported, Russian occupiers are deliberately destroying mobile communication towers, especially in border areas. This simplifies the task of striking regions and limits data transmission.