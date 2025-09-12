There is a shortage of short-range electronic warfare equipment, but Ukraine has many manufacturers – source in the General Staff

$41.310.10
02:30 PM • 11961 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 18154 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 25885 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 24103 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 21876 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 31406 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 19753 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17323 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 40475 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40950 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
"This is not a mistake": Poland's reaction to Trump's words regarding the incident with Russian dronesSeptember 12, 08:41 AM • 7638 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 11076 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideoSeptember 12, 11:31 AM • 21695 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective12:14 PM • 10159 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 12996 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors05:22 PM • 302 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network03:32 PM • 5160 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 11961 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 6986 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 18154 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
Europe
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 18163 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 34297 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 81497 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 43538 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 49318 views
Shahed-136
Fox News
Starlink
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The New York Times

There is a shortage of short-range electronic warfare equipment, but Ukraine has many manufacturers – source in the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of short-range electronic warfare equipment, the demand for which is growing monthly. 90% of these devices are produced by Ukrainian companies, 70% of which are effective.

There is a shortage of short-range electronic warfare equipment, but Ukraine has many manufacturers – source in the General Staff

Ukraine has a shortage of short-range electronic warfare equipment. There are many domestic manufacturers - 90% are Ukrainian manufacturers. Of the 70% of this supply, these are effective means. This was reported by a source in the General Staff, according to UNN.

We have a shortage of short-range electronic warfare equipment. The need is growing every month. Previously, you could take one device with a small battery, and everything was fine, it worked. But now the number of ranges has increased, the size of the devices must increase.

- explained a source in the General Staff.

The interlocutor noted that the military faced the problem that short-range electronic warfare equipment to counter FPV drones needs to be divided into two parts, taking into account their size and operating time.

The second component is electronic warfare equipment to cover positions, it's a little easier there, because you can, so to speak, take a box and put it in position, but it's still a problem with batteries.

- said the interlocutor.

The source in the General Staff also stated that 90% of short-range electronic warfare equipment is produced for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by Ukrainian manufacturers.

As for the need, yes, it exists. We have reached a mode where we have many manufacturers. There are many manufacturers in Ukraine, 70% are effective means. We cooperate with many Western companies. Their reaction time to changing requirements is about a year, if you push them hard - then six months, but we need to react much faster. Therefore, unequivocally, short-range electronic warfare equipment (in service with the Ukrainian Defense Forces - ed.) - 90% are Ukrainian manufacturers. Today, there are mechanisms for provision. I would not say that we have a critical shortage.

- said a professional interlocutor.

As a source in the General Staff reported, Russian occupiers are deliberately destroying mobile communication towers, especially in border areas. This simplifies the task of striking regions and limits data transmission.

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineTechnologies
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine