There is a request to export weapons, but the decision must be made at the highest level - Ministry of Economy

In Ukraine, there is a request from the defense industry for permission to export weapons, but the adoption of such a decision requires a comprehensive review at the highest state level. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka during the conference "Export in wartime: challenges and opportunities", reports UNN.

Answering journalists' questions about the possibility of exporting weapons, Kachka stressed that such a request exists and is absolutely legitimate, but requires deep coordination on security issues.

Well, it will be someday... Everyone hears the industry's request to open exports very well. That is, there is no such thing that someone went into глуху defense and there: "No, we do not hear, we do not know, and who is it?". Absolutely honest request from manufacturers that their capabilities are greater than the orders we have - Kachka said.

At the same time, according to Kachka, even despite the industry's readiness, the decision to open arms exports should be made taking into account the complex security situation.

We need to develop production facilities both abroad and so on. That is, it all happens in context. There is a request on the agenda: how to do it, when is the most convenient time, how not to undermine the supplies that are needed here and now for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Kachka said.

He also stressed that although formally part of the authority may belong to the Ministry of Economy, in practice such decisions should be made at the level of the National Security and Defense Council, the Stavka or other higher authorities.

I think that the request that comes from the industry is legitimate, it is just very clearly indicated to everyone, yes, that our manufacturers in some areas have sufficient production capacity to export more and this will help them unload - added the Deputy Minister.

The main problem of Ukraine's economy is a sharp reduction in exports due to the loss of metallurgical enterprises.

The main problem in exports in our economy, obviously, is the decrease in the volume of exports in general in nominal terms: both in money and in tons. And here it should be understood that the main fall is metallurgy. We have lost 3/4 of our metallurgy - said Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka

