There is a request to export weapons, but the decision must be made at the highest level - Ministry of Economy

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
12:43 PM • 2540 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 9012 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 17333 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

09:43 AM • 36264 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

07:55 AM • 90462 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

May 28, 06:00 AM • 54017 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101823 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 158640 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 112605 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 107781 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Drone attack on Moscow: Technopark is on fire, "no serious damage or casualties"

May 28, 03:12 AM • 8564 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

May 28, 03:39 AM • 14593 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 42446 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

07:37 AM • 19783 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 38944 views
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101823 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 120458 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 126385 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
May 27, 01:16 PM • 158640 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 233312 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 39240 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 37538 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 43464 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 111967 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 112165 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

There is a request to export weapons, but the decision must be made at the highest level - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

The Ministry of Economy stated that there is a request for arms exports from the defense industry. The decision requires consideration at the level of the National Security and Defense Council, the Headquarters, in order not to undermine supplies for the Armed Forces.

There is a request to export weapons, but the decision must be made at the highest level - Ministry of Economy

In Ukraine, there is a request from the defense industry for permission to export weapons, but the adoption of such a decision requires a comprehensive review at the highest state level. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka during the conference "Export in wartime: challenges and opportunities", reports UNN.

Details 

Answering journalists' questions about the possibility of exporting weapons, Kachka stressed that such a request exists and is absolutely legitimate, but requires deep coordination on security issues.

Well, it will be someday... Everyone hears the industry's request to open exports very well. That is, there is no such thing that someone went into глуху defense and there: "No, we do not hear, we do not know, and who is it?". Absolutely honest request from manufacturers that their capabilities are greater than the orders we have

- Kachka said.

Sale of sanctioned property from online auctions brought the state UAH 2 billion in a year - Ministry of Economy22.05.25, 12:02 • 2012 views

At the same time, according to Kachka, even despite the industry's readiness, the decision to open arms exports should be made taking into account the complex security situation.

We need to develop production facilities both abroad and so on. That is, it all happens in context. There is a request on the agenda: how to do it, when is the most convenient time, how not to undermine the supplies that are needed here and now for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- Kachka said.

He also stressed that although formally part of the authority may belong to the Ministry of Economy, in practice such decisions should be made at the level of the National Security and Defense Council, the Stavka or other higher authorities.

I think that the request that comes from the industry is legitimate, it is just very clearly indicated to everyone, yes, that our manufacturers in some areas have sufficient production capacity to export more and this will help them unload

- added the Deputy Minister.

Recall

The main problem of Ukraine's economy is a sharp reduction in exports due to the loss of metallurgical enterprises. 

The main problem in exports in our economy, obviously, is the decrease in the volume of exports in general in nominal terms: both in money and in tons. And here it should be understood that the main fall is metallurgy. We have lost 3/4 of our metallurgy

- said Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka

Ukraine has become a global leader in arms imports: what the new SIPRI report showed10.03.25, 08:59 • 50027 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$64.08
Bitcoin
$108,932.10
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,337.45
Ethereum
$2,658.13